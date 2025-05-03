Healthy and delicious recipes, from one mom to another | By April Hamilton -

My daughter says I am good at making friends, an observation she professed when we first moved to Baton Rouge without a friend in sight. As we witnessed the city go underwater in August 2016, I cold-called Galen Iverstine, who I had read about before our big move. His social media post offering hot meals to the community during flood cleanup cued me to ask how this newcomer and her displaced high school daughter could help. I offered to make pancakes, and off we went. Our hearts were delighted to assist in this small way, and we left the venue with many friendships forged.

Fast forward eight-plus years and the friendships continue to blossom unexpectedly. On Super Bowl Sunday, as I was checking out at Sprouts, my cart was overflowing with fresh produce, and the cashier held one of my items up as if inspecting a jewel. I had selected a lone tomatillo with its crackly husk elevated from the little green orb-like wings in flight. It would add an artful element to a vegetable photo shoot I was preparing for. The customer behind me, looking like the winning combination of girl next door and supermodel with enviably toned arms and brilliant smile, chimed in. I explained my planned photography session for an article, which would lead to abundant meals for the week.

“Well, that’s a dying art,” I recall her saying. With full sincerity, I replied, “I’m trying for it not to be.”

Once we both checked out, we pulled to the side and exchanged numbers. My newest friend is Rachel Chappell, a mom of two young kids who works as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach with her business, Baton Rouge Body Burn. She sent me a message: “True health and wellness is my passion! To meet someone else striving for these things and making this subject more wellknown to others makes me so happy!” She tells her friends we met organically—the only way to describe this encounter.

She shared some of her winning recipes. I invited her over, torn about which of the delicious dishes to make for her visit. I decided on a menu that would be perfect for Mother’s Day: Waldorf Chicken Salad, Protein Bagels and a Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, each of which I have been making on repeat. We shared our thoughts about motherhood—aligned in this joyful blessing—both of us recognizing the importance of self-care for moms.

“I remind moms they are a priority. They are the caregivers, organizers and shoulders of comfort. You can’t pour from an empty cup,” she says, quoting an adage that bears repeating. “As a personal trainer and nutrition coach, I encourage all my clients to focus on their overall health. There are many pieces of the puzzle for success—exercise, nutrition, hydration, rest and recovery. When we put all of these pieces together, we see real results and begin to look and feel our best.”

While there is no quick fix, Chappell breaks it down with a self-care formula to follow. “We take gentle steps forward rather than making huge changes that leave the client feeling like their life has been turned upside down,” she says with the tone of a caring friend. “Dramatic changes can often lead clients to feel overwhelmed and end the process entirely. Everything we do at the gym is so your everyday life is easier. It gives you more energy. It’s so rewarding for me to hear, ‘I feel better!’”

I am a believer and remind myself how good I feel after a nourishing meal, a brisk walk around the LSU Lakes, a bike ride or a swim. Now I know the benefits of adding weight training and will work this into my routine, channeling the wisdom of my new friend. I wish all my mom friends a Happy Healthy Mother’s Day.

Meet me at the gym!

Waldorf Chicken Salad Chappell recommends enjoying this immediately after making it or stashing it in the fridge as part of the week’s meal prep. Serve with crackers, rice cakes, in lettuce wraps or as a stand-alone salad with finely chopped kale. For Dressing: 3 Tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt 3 Tbsp. light mayonnaise 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice ¼ tsp. Kosher salt ¼ tsp. black pepper For Chicken Salad: 1 large apple, diced 4 stalks celery, chopped ¼ red onion, finely chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 15 oz. cooked chicken breast, shredded or chopped ½ cup seedless red grapes ¼ cup chopped pecans Whisk dressing ingredients in a large bowl. Add chicken salad ingredients to dressing and stir gently to combine. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in fridge for up to 4 days. Makes 5 servings.

Protein Bagels Variations of this recipe have been cycling around the internet, and I initially resisted. How could this combination of ingredients become a bagel? At Chappell’s recommendation, I gave them a try. The tangy yogurt gives an almost sourdough effect. This recipe is so easy and delicious, with a bigger hit of protein than a store-bought bagel. 1 cup all-purpose flour (I used a half cup each of whole wheat and bread flour.) 1½ tsp. baking powder 1 cup Greek yogurt Egg wash made from 1 egg beaten with 1 tsp. of water Seasoning sprinkle to finish Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Stir in yogurt and combine until a dough forms. For a chewier bagel, knead dough, adding a bit of extra flour if too sticky to handle (I mixed for about 5 minutes in my KitchenAid with a dough hook). Divide dough into 4 equal pieces, and shape each into a ball. Press your thumb into center to make a hole, and use your fingers to gently stretch into a bagel shape. Place bagels on baking sheet. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with your choice of seasoning. Bake until golden brown and cooked through, about 25-30 minutes. Cool on a rack and serve warm or at room temperature. Once cool, can be halved and toasted, if desired. Makes 4 bagels.