This summer veggie tray has flower power | By inRegister Staff -

Time to ditch the charcuterie board! This summer, we’re saying goodbye to cheese and crackers and hello to veggies and spreads, courtesy of this recipe from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard. From edible tomato tulips to the spinach dip deviled eggs, this healthy spin on the classic party platter is everything you need this July.

Stuffed Tomato “Tulips” Ingredients: 4 oz. cream cheese (½ block), softened

4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp. dried oregano

Pepper to taste

1 bunch asparagus, thinly sliced

1 pint grape tomatoes Add cream cheese, feta, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and pepper to a small food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy. Place mixture in a piping bag or a resealable plastic bag and place in refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes while you prepare tomatoes. Gently slice each tomato about ¾ of the way through in a cross pattern. Remove any seeds that try to escape. Cut a small slice into bottom of tomato just enough to semi-hold an asparagus stalk in place. Thinly slice each asparagus sprig, cutting the tip that will be inserted into the bottom of the tomato diagonally. Fill each tomato with a bit of cream cheese mixture. Chill until ready to serve. Use any leftover filling as a dip. Makes about 16 tulips.

Spinach Dip Deviled Eggs 6 hard-boiled eggs, halved

1 cup Classic Spinach Dip (recipe below)

Fresh dill for garnish Slice each egg in half lengthwise and carefully remove yolks to a medium bowl. Mash yolks with a fork. Add spinach dip and blend until yolk mixture is creamy. Using a piping bag or a resealable plastic bag with a bottom corner snipped off, pipe mixture into egg halves. Garnish with a bit of dill and serve chilled. Makes 12 eggs.

Classic Spinach Dip 10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder Thaw spinach and squeeze out excess water. Mix softened cream cheese and sour cream in a medium bowl. Add chopped spinach, salt, pepper, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder and garlic powder. Allow flavors to meld by refrigerating for at least 15 to 30 minutes. Serve with crostini, crackers or vegetables for dipping.

Everything Bagel Parmesan Crisps 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

2 tsp. Everything Bagel seasoning (can also use a combination of pepper, sesame seeds, sea salt and dried minced garlic and onion) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place small piles

of parmesan cheese on pan, spaced about

1 inch apart (they will spread). Sprinkle each parmesan round with seasoning. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and edges turn golden brown. Let crisps cool on baking pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a plate lined with a paper towel to absorb some of the grease. Serve like a cracker and enjoy with your favorite dip, or just eat as is. Makes about 12 crisp

Find more recipes by Aimee Broussard at inregister.com/cuisine.