Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Finding balance
Gains are the goal of every financial portfolio and many investors think that focusing on market shifts to buy low and sell high is a good use of their investment energy. See the report from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute discussing rebalancing your portfolio. Because, in general, as your investment growth increases, so can risk. Rebalancing may help to mitigate that increased risk by realigning your portfolio in a way that better serves your long term goals. Read the full report here.
