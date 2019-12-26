Wise Investments, sponsored by Financial Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley with Wells Fargo Advisors: Tis the Season

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, it is time to consider Charitable Giving Strategies. Whether you are gifting cash, securities or using your required minimum distribution, the Wells Fargo Advisors report is breaking down the details and sharing information designed to help you understand your options. Read the full report here.

