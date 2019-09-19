Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Should your strategy shift as the market does?

Those who listen to investing news may worry about their asset allocations. However, we believe confidence in your overall investment strategy’s effectiveness in reaching your financial goals may be a better guide to dealing with market volatility. Because your investment plan should balance your risk/reward needs with your overall financial goals, trusting your plan can potentially insulate you from the worry of any given market fluctuations. Read the full Wells Fargo Investment Institute article here.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.