Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Presidential election years and the stock market
We can look back over the years that a president was elected or re-elected and say we believe we will see some growth in the economy. Although it is too early to adjust investments for 2020, this Wells Fargo Investment Institute report gives some historical insight on an election year economy and investing. Read the full report here.
