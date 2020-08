While stocks may look expensive based on 2020 price-to-earnings ratios, Wells Fargo Investment Institute believes investors that are in it for the long haul should expect to see correction through 2021 and beyond. Read more about the Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s expectations on valuations for the near and long term here.

