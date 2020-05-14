Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Making good on supply chain changes

For as long as any of us can remember, some of our favorite companies have used foreign parts, particularly from China and Mexico, to produce the products we love in an efficient and profitable way. Differences in wage expectations and supply prices in emerging markets has made using these foreign-supplied parts an attractive proposition. However, obviously now with COVID-19, and over the last year as global relationships have shifted, companies have been reconsidering their supply chains. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute takes a look at how these supply chain considerations may impact our markets in this report.

