Wise investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Investment strategies to prepare for the next downturn
We are experiencing the longest economic expansion period since the mid-19th century. This can’t last forever and there are indicators to watch for. It is time to check the potential warning signals and prepare for the end of the current bull market by adjusting investment strategies when appropriate. Based on the past, many factors give clues as to the economic changes that are coming – but we never know the timing. Read the Wells Fargo Investment Institute report here to learn about the indicators to watch.
