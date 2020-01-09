Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: A call for resilience

The Wells Fargo Investment Institute issues a call for resilience in its 2020 market outlook. Resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties or the ability to bounce back into shape. Predicting financial outcomes is impossible at best, so confer with advisors who can give you the most current information and will help guide you in making financial decisions suitable to your needs. Read the full report here for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s outlook on 2020.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.