Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: It’s not too late to adjust your 2019 strategy

Despite a tumultuous political and economic news start to 2019, hedge funds are having a better year than they’ve had in a while. Additional shifts in the gold, oil and global markets have also produced unprecedented change like Germany’s yield curve turning negative for the first time in history. Taking all of this data into account, a recent report from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute has information on strategies for qualified investors to mitigate risk and complement their long-only equity and fixed income holdings. Read the full report here.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Alternative investments, such as hedge funds, private capital/private debt funds and private real estate funds, are not suitable for all investors and are only open to “accredited” or “qualified” investors within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. They are speculative, highly illiquid, and are designed for long-term investment, and not as trading vehicles. There is no assurance that any investment strategy pursued by the Master Fund (and thus the Feeder Fund) will be successful or that the fund will achieve its intended objective. Investments in these funds entail significant risks, volatility and capital loss including the loss of the entire amount invested. They are intended for qualified, financially sophisticated investors who can bear the risks associated with these investments. Investors should read the fund’s offering documents prior to investing.