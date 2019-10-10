Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Managing your portfolio to anticipate market shifts

Many factors, among them politics and the global economic cycle, can signal market shifts. In some cases sudden changes can even cause recession. But can market shifts be consistently anticipated in portfolio management? This recent report from the Wells Fargo Investment Insatiate not only provides a snapshot of some of these factors in our current market landscape, but also offers ideas on how investors can better shift their risk/reward vulnerability in uncertain times. Read the full report here.

