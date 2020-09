Staying abreast of the ups and downs across the asset/investment board takes constant evaluation and it looks like there are 5 E’s driving the financial market—economy, earnings, easy monetary policy, epidemics and elections. Read here for thoughts from Wells Fargo Investment Institute regarding key areas of investment guidance.

