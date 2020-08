Here is the breakdown. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute shares their knowledge of asset allocation and more. They present scenarios for different categories based on the past and present. Read the full report here to help you maneuver through the close of 2020.

Note: Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.