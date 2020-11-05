Wise Investments, sponsored by Financial Advisor Tony Boagni: Immediate gratification
You would think that the candidates’ economic platforms would be making a bigger impact for equity markets, but three factors this year look to keep the S&P 500 on its upward trend—virus developments, low interest rates and possible stimulus dollars after the election regardless of who wins. For the full story from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, read here.
