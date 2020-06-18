Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Debts and deficits – how is the US doing?
Both the federal government’s annual deficits and overall debt can influence important economic factors like interest rates. The attached report discusses how big our deficit is, how it compares to other countries, and other factors. Just like in your household, the debt level’s significance is determined by the income to pay it down appropriately. This report by the Wells Fargo Investment Institute takes a look at what investors should be watching in our national deficit/debt conversations. Read more here.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!