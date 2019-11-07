Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: First string defense

Even when a football team is winning, they may put their first string defense on the field. This theory can also apply to the historic expansion in U.S. financial markets. While this report from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute doesn’t foresee a constricting of the record U.S economic expansion, a possible slowdown in the rate of growth may be a good reason to look at strategies that reallocate your investments to assets less tied to broader equity markets. Read the full report for more information.

