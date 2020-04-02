Wise Investments, presented by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Market forces shaping investment outlook

While the chances of an economic recession have increased, there are a lot of market factors at play regarding if and how long it could last. COVID-19, and our government’s response to its spread drive the response to changes in financial markets. Federal, state and local government responses to the disease, and their effectiveness, will impact the length and severity of a possible economic downturn. Please read the Wells Fargo Investment Institute Question and Answer regarding the markets here.

