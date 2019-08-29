Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: China – a global perspective on economic slowing
As the world’s second largest economy, the slowing of China’s financial market could be cause for concern. The greatest opportunity in what appears to be an inevitable continued downturn is how well policymakers can guide an orderly slowdown.
Thus far, Chinese officials’ use of financial policy tools has counteracted the impact of global tariff negotiations. It is believed that these growth stimuli will ease stress related to global economy concerns. Read the full report from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute and how it can guide your investment strategy here.
