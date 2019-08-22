Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Warming up to green alternatives

While the future of our planet’s energy consumption looks to go green (turning to renewable sources), fossil fuels are not going anywhere any time soon. In fact, some green technologies are relying on fossil fuels themselves to power their growth. The truth is that while advances in green technology and energy are being made, it is unlikely we will end our dependence on fossil fuels in our lifetimes. So how should all of this green talk impact your investment strategy? Wells Fargo Investment Institute explores the history of our love of oil and how it may continue to evolve on the world stage. Read the full report here.

