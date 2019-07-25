Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Where is the Fed going in 2019?

Bond market participants eagerly watch the words and actions of the Federal Reserve for hints about the future direction of interest rates. Expectations about Fed activity have shifted significantly since the fourth quarter of last year. While actions by the Fed can have an impact on markets in the short run, we believe long-term investors should stay focused on the long term trajectory of the Fed, rather than on short term interest rate trends. Learn strategies for balancing your portfolio in light of Fed projections here.

