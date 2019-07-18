Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Midyear investment outlook

The global economy is likely to play an important role in market opportunities and obstacles in the second half of 2019. And while a recession in global markets seems unlikely, factors point to slow growth. With this in mind, please see the Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s midyear outlook. To read the full report, click here.

