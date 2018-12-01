[Sponsored content] What’s in Store: Truly Haute

WHAT’S IN THE STORE:

They carry a little bit of everything. From beautiful invitations

and fine stationery to Baton Rouge’s largest selection of gift wrap, The Queen Bee has something for everyone on your list. Find beautiful religious gifts, children’s items, and the very best selection of entertaining and hostess gifts. Finish your holiday shopping with bath, body and candle lines that have drawn a loyal following over the years.

THE DIFFERENCE:

A darling French paper store atmosphere with unique lines and

incomparable gift wrapping makes The Queen Bee a must-stop shop.

THE LATEST:

Mark your calendar and don’t miss the annual Christmas Open House,

Thursday, December 6th 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

7415 Corporate Boulevard Suite 905 Towne Center | 225.924.3530 | @thequeenbeebatonrouge