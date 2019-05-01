What’s in Store: Dixon Smith Interiors

Homes are seeing more and more color coming into play for upholstery—especially in lush and rich colors. This is a great thing as it not only makes your home stand out from others, but color is a great way to hide the spills and stains a family can leave on a sofa or chair. Don’t miss their big May sale, extending the entire month of May. All of their major brands are participating, so everything in the store and even special ordered will be on sale!