Support CAA at Cap City Beer Fest Sunday
The Companion Animal Alliance will present the fifth annual Cap City Beer Fest, Sunday, November 3, at Lafayette Park in front of the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sip on beer while benefitting the local animal shelter. Admission is free, but attendees who purchase tickets will be given a 2-oz. sampling glass and unlimited access to sample beers from all around the world. This family-friendly event will also feature food and live music, and four-legged friends are welcome! For more information and to order tickets, click here.
