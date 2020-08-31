[Sponsored] What’s in Store: Dixon Smith Interiors

With over 70 years of design experience in the Baton Rouge area, Dixon Smith Interiors has never been concerned with trends. Offering clients one-of-a-kind pieces to perfectly suit their styles and spaces. Dixon Smith is more than a store. A design haven in the community that invites you to explore and learn while fulfilling your interior design visions. Whether hunting for that one special piece or looking to rework an entire space, the team at Dixon Smith Interiors can guide you through every step.