Peace of Mind: Navigating life’s changes gracefully

Because married couples often argue about money, it’s important for couples to discuss money issues before they even walk down the aisle. In particular, engaged couples should talk about how they each handle money, whether they should keep their finances separate, whether they should own property together, and how they will budget their money once they’re married. In addition, the couple should determine whether they will need more or less insurance after marriage and figure out how to best combine benefits from your employers. They’ll also need to plan for the transfer of their assets, decide whether you need a prenuptial agreement, and plan for retirement together.

Unmarried couples who live together face most of the same planning concerns as married couples—but unmarried couples have their own unique concerns. Particularly when it comes to money and property ownership, laws that affect couples are usually written with married couples in mind and may not adequately protect the interests of unmarried couples.

If things don’t work out and a couple finds themselves divorcing, they’ll want to alleviate some of the inevitable financial trauma that goes with a divorce. In particular, they need sound advice about issues like custody and child support, alimony, property settlements, tax planning, and other financial and legal issues.