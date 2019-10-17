Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Don’t be scared by global market shifts

October has traditionally been a shaky month for U.S. equity markets, but this October may seem especially spooky. With continued concerns on the global stage brewing and U.S. consumer confidence going weak in the knees, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute offers three ideas for weathering October’s traditional volatility. Read the full report to find out the different ideas and determine what is most appropriate for your specific situation.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.