The Good Stuff: Sponsored by Louisiana Women’s Aesthetics—Get your glow back this spring

Halo is a hybrid fractional laser that resurfaces your skin, rebuilds collagen and restores the glow that sun, time and stress have depleted. Halo combines deep dermal rejuvenation and epidermal renewal resulting in visible improvements to your skin’s appearance. This treatment targets skin damage, brown spots, wrinkles and fine lines by resurfacing multiple layers of the skin at once. The unique, hybrid technology also allows for minimal recovery time.

