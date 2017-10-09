Friends of the Capitol Park Museum’s Full Moon Feast LB KOVAC 2 DAYS AGO Tweet Share Pin It Full Moon Feast featured picnic dinners and live music by Quiana Lynell. Friends of the Capitol Park Museum held its Full Moon Feast October 6 on the museum grounds. Tweet Share Pin It Stay up to date with the latest information from Email address There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING A fashionista’s fantasy: Your Friends’ Closet Sale this weekend 10 questions with Andi Berthelot of The Keeping Room Library event matches collectible owners with experts From the October issue: Home is where the heart is
