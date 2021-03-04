My Favorite Things: Chris Cummings

Founder & CEO, Pass It Down

Place for lunch: Bistro Byronz

TV show: Battlestar Galactica

Class in high school: Speech and debate

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Red Stick Farmers Market and then off to play tennis

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Baton Rouge Blues Festival

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Coffee, coffee, coffee

Childhood memory: St. Louis Cardinals games

Song on my playlist: “Super Bounce” by EarthGang and Duckwrth

Way to unwind: Beach volleyball at Mango’s

Time of the year: Fall (aka hoodie season)

Locale for a date night: Soji

Book: Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson

Concert I ever attended: Wyclef Jean at Groovin’ on the Grounds

App on my smartphone: Flipboard

Place to have a shopping spree: LSU Book Bazaar

Idea of perfect happiness: A breezy 75-degree day on a beach with a volleyball

My motto for life: Work hard, play hard.

Most treasured possession: My great-grandfather’s typewriter

Hidden talent: I can speak incredibly fast—thank you, debate.