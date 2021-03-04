My Favorite Things: Chris Cummings
Founder & CEO, Pass It Down
Place for lunch: Bistro Byronz
TV show: Battlestar Galactica
Class in high school: Speech and debate
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Red Stick Farmers Market and then off to play tennis
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Baton Rouge Blues Festival
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Coffee, coffee, coffee
Childhood memory: St. Louis Cardinals games
Song on my playlist: “Super Bounce” by EarthGang and Duckwrth
Way to unwind: Beach volleyball at Mango’s
Time of the year: Fall (aka hoodie season)
Locale for a date night: Soji
Book: Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson
Concert I ever attended: Wyclef Jean at Groovin’ on the Grounds
App on my smartphone: Flipboard
Place to have a shopping spree: LSU Book Bazaar
Idea of perfect happiness: A breezy 75-degree day on a beach with a volleyball
My motto for life: Work hard, play hard.
Most treasured possession: My great-grandfather’s typewriter
Hidden talent: I can speak incredibly fast—thank you, debate.