Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Aligning investments with values

Social Impact Investing (SII) empowers investors to align their investment strategies with their social priorities. For purpose-driven millennials, this trend is likely to increase, matching their personal purpose with their profit goals.

Investors can choose to invest in companies that work to make a difference in causes that align with their principles, or they can avoid choosing investment vehicles that run counter to their social priorities. Either way, over the long term, SII has proven a sound investment strategy. To read the full article, click here.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.