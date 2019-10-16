Signature Wedding: Lacey Ford and Adam Leon
October 27, 2018
Photography: Elizabeth Ray Photography
Ceremony and reception: Desert Plantation, Woodville
Coordinator and florist: Beverly Walker
Caterer: The Gilded Artichoke
Cake: Bride’s mother
Rentals: Box K Events/Ooby Dooby Bus
Invitations: Minted
Bridal gown: Bustle
Bridesmaid dresses: Show Me Your Mumu
Makeup: Aja Duplessis
Videographer: Wildfire Cinematography
Honeymoon: Charleston, NC
Read the full 2019-2020 inRegister Weddings issue online by clicking here.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!