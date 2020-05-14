Summer really suits you: Swimsuits you need in your beach bag this summer

Ahh, do you smell that? It’s the sweet scent of Banana Boat sunscreen in the air, which means summer is upon us. I don’t know about you, but after being held up indoors for two months I am in need of some vitamin sea–that was so corny, I’m sorry. But honestly, though, I need a good tan in my life, which means it’s time to do a little swimsuit shopping and maybe an ab workout or two.

In honor of the first weekend of somewhat normalcy, we’ve rounded up a few swimsuits you can snag at your favorite local boutique, perfect for social distancing in the sun:

Do we want to get out of loungewear? Probably not. Do we need to retire our sweatpants in exchange for this adorable one-piece? Most definitely.

Not only a want but a need. This colorful two-piece will look perfect on your next vacay and in your next Insta pic.

Yes, I’ll take one of everything in this picture, including the drink. I mean how cute is this striped bikini when paired with a hat and your favorite waterfront destination?

Thanking God that pool days and beach vacays are finally here. This fun one-piece is perfect for making sure your tan and your style stay on point.

Have you heard the old saying “neon makes your tan look darker?” No? Just me? Well I believe it to be true and can’t wait to test my theory in this colorful two-piece.

Swipe over to see the front of this sassy but classy black one-piece. I think it’s safe to say Anna Wintour would approve.

We love a red that pops! This high-waisted suit is just what we need to keep it cute while hiding all the snacks we ate in quarantine.

When your suit is both cute and eco-friendly, that’s what we call a win-win.

Which swimsuit will you be in this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.