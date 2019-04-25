No excuses: An easy exercise flow you can do anywhere from Don’t Stop Just Geaux

inRegister asked Meredith Waguespack, creator of the new local Don’t Stop Just Geaux workout community, to share her ideas for getting fit in time for summer:

With spring break almost behind us and summer upon us, I’m giving you an easy way to really shred it with a flow of exercises focused on everything from your core to your glutes. These workouts require no equipment aside from your favorite workout apparel. However, I recommend a watch to assist you in your calorie count and timer. All you have to do is commit and show up for yourself. After all, the mission of the Don’t Stop Just Geaux community is that it becomes a way of life–a place where you can just go to at any time to give yourself a minimum of 10 minutes of exercise. Our goal is to empower each other to move our bodies and to share our individual journeys.

You will do each exercise for 20 reps or hold a 20-second plank. When you finish the first round, get ready to repeat all the way until you hit 15 total minutes.

20 leg extensions

Leg extensions are great for building your lower ab muscles, but you will also feel these later in your hip flexors because they are helping to strengthen those muscle groups, too.

Sit on the ground with your legs bent in front of you and place your hands behind your glutes. Extend your legs all the way out and back in. It helps to visualize your lower abs working as you go in and out. If you need a balance break, wrap your arms around your knees for a quick second.

20 toe crunches

Lie flat on the ground or on your mat. Bring your legs straight up over your hips with your toes flexed. Pulse up and try to get your fingertips to touch your toes by crunching up.

20-second plank hold

A plank hold is one of my favorite ways to incorporate a total body move. You can do this anywhere!

Start in a cat pose. Round and protract your shoulders and then step your feet back until you are in one plane. Make sure to relax your neck and don’t look back toward your toes. Just let your neck naturally look straight down.

20 mountain climbers

Continue in your plank hold. Alternate your legs by bending into a 90-degree position, bringing your knee to your elbow. Be sure to alternate sides with each twist.

20 shredders

You will feel this one all throughout your body, but mostly in your core. This alone will get your body ready for the beach.

Come down to a half plank, where you’re on your elbows. You will have your belly pulled in tight, your shoulders rounded and your glutes activated (pretend you are trying to hold a penny). Light on your toes, extend and rock forward and then back for one and repeat for 20.

20 squats

You know I couldn’t do a round of workouts without doing some squats!

Standing, make sure every part of your body falls in line and your knees are shoulder distance apart from one another. Place your hands in prayer position and squat down for 20, squeezing your booty every time you come back up.

20 plié squats

These are my favorite. I love working my inner thighs.

Here, your legs are more than shoulder distance with your knees and feet out wide. Tuck your booty in as your squat down for 20 and squeeze it as you come back up. Imagine there is a wall right behind you because you want to keep your glutes tucked in rather than sticking out.

20 push-ups

Shred those arms for spring and summer with the “you are strong” full-form push-ups.

Start in plank position. Since I’m big on form, I say to do what you can without compromising your form. If needed, drop down to your knees.

That’s it, guys! Repeat each day when you need to shred it but you don’t have equipment or a lot of time.

Join the growing Don’t Stop Just Geaux community and find more workouts on the group Facebook page here. You can also participate by tagging @sweetbatonrouge on Instagram or using #dontstopjustgeaux. And you can shop the full Don’t Stop Just Geaux workout collection at sweetbatonrouge.com.

Meredith Waguespack is the founder and owner of the lifestyle brand Sweet Baton Rouge. She started the Don’t Stop Just Geaux community in February after using the simple saying as the mantra for her own recovery, which began last January after an ankle surgery. “A community is where you can encourage each other, hold each other accountable and be reminded of the small practices that can make a big difference,” says Waguespack. “My goal is to help people find practical ways they can fit fitness in their daily lives by offering exercises that can be done at home in not too much time.” Waguespack posts new exercises regularly on the group Facebook page and teams up with local gyms, boutiques and more to offer group experiences to help the community grow together.