Sales roundup: Lubricity Labs meet-and-greet at Bumble Lane, Sunglasses sale at the Optical Shoppe, and more

A look at area sales and events:

This Saturday, June 17, Bumble Lane Spa will host a meet-and-greet with Dr. Boyce Clark, founder and CEO of Lubricity Labs, the frizz-fighting phenomenon in hair care that inRegister covered in September 2016. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clark will answer questions, discuss the chemistry of hair and the causes of frizz, and explain how his products can help calm it. Bumble Lane will be offering special giveaways and discounts, as well as free copies of inRegister’s 2017-2018 Weddings issue while supplies last.

All this month, the Optical Shoppe is offering 15% off Costa Sunglasses, Maui Jim and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Southern Eye Center is holding a Father’s Day sale this week, at which you can buy one regular-price frame and get another 50% off.

This Saturday, June 17, the Red Stick Farmers Market will continue its summer Fresh Fest with a “Tomato Me Crazy” theme, featuring a cooking demonstration by Peter Sclafani from Ruffino’s Restaurant. The market opens at 8 a.m. on Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge.

LD Linens and Decor is having a floor model sale this week.

The Queen Bee is offering wrapping services for Father’s Day gifts this week.

Save 10% when you book an appointment at Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar online, on Instagram, through Facebook, or through the app.

I Do Bridal Couture is having an Anne Barge trunk show for the designer’s Spring 2018 collection starting this Friday, June 16, and running through Saturday, June 24.

This month, for dads only, Williamson Cosmetic Center is offering special deals on select treatments. Buy three laser hair removal treatments and get a fourth free, buy three Coolsclupting treatments and get the fourth free, get Skin Pen microneedling for face and neck at a price reduced by $150, and get $50 off a Botox treatment of 30+ units.

NK Boutique has marked all sale items an extra 25% off from now until Saturday, June 17, at both locations.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.