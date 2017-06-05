Read the full inRegister Weddings 2017-2018 issue

Whether you’re planning a wedding or want to see the latest big-day trends, you’ll find them all in inRegister’s annual Weddings issue. We highlight haute gowns from local boutiques, party and luncheon ideas, luxury and budget honeymoon destinations, and ideas for making your big day memorable. Plus, this year’s issue features photos and inspiration from 21 recent weddings of Baton Rouge couples.

Read the full edition of inRegister’s 2017-2018 Weddings issue online: