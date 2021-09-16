Stylist Caroline Marchand talks NYFW trends from the Spring 2022 runways

Baton Rouge native Caroline Marchand used to strut her style around our familiar streets, but these days she dishes out expertise on all things fashion from the streets of New York, and never with more verve than during New York Fashion Week. This past week, during the Spring 2022 runway shows, the stylist and freelance writer kept track of some of the most telling trends. With her help, we’re getting ahead of the curve. Read on as Marchand explains the trends that caught her eye:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell)

1. Mixing patterns

I noticed lots of print on print on print. Pattern play was apparent in the Brandon Maxwell, Coach, Anna Sui and many other shows. I love that people are stepping away from typical fabrics and exploring with layered funky prints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

2. Good hair days

Hair accessories have really stepped up their game lately. It’s not just about the clothing anymore; looks are truly from head to toe now! Not to mention Alicia Keys’ hair at the Met Gala?! I shop at places like Zara and H&M for affordable accessories to keep me on trend without breaking the bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford)

3. Flashing lights

Metallics are back! Tom Ford used sequins on satin in bold colors on his runway. I think a more realistic way to incorporate this into your wardrobe is to find one or two shiny pieces and pair them with softer fabrics like knit or cotton. If you’re into it, you can color block the look to make it more current and interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung)

4. Checkmate

Speaking of prints, checkers are everywhere on the runway. Prabal Gurung, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Brandon Maxwell (he really just checked all the boxes), Carolina Herrera, and others had many pieces made from this classic pattern. You should be seeing it in stores soon, so just keep watching your favorite shop’s Instagram page for it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler)

5. New-age fringe

While this one seems to come back around every few years, this year’s fringe is looking a bit different. It’s heavy and a bit overwhelming, creating a chic and eccentric look rather than a whimsical, Western one. Don’t whip out your old fringe vest for this one. Invest in new pieces that you love if you want in on this trend!