The only acceptable way to ring in 2024 is by wearing a fabulous, sparkly outfit. New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to deck yourself out in glitter because no one can say too much is too much. Whether you need festive headgear, glasses or earrings, boutiques around Baton Rouge are stocked with shiny accessories to complete any ensemble. Scroll over the image below to get the details on a few of our favorites.