Get your shine on this season with these metallic finds

|
By
-

Who said winter clothing can’t be fun? This season, we are trading our black and neutral sweaters and shoes for something with a little more pizzazz.

Metallic clothes have always been trendy, but a few fan-favorite brands have taught us that a shiny pieces are as versatile as they are eye-catching. Pair a silver short with an oversized sweater, a shiny dress with a silver shoe, or add a gold metallic bag to elevate jeans and a T-shirt. The options are endless.

We’ve curated a few of our favorite metallic pieces to get you through the winter season. Shop the items below from local Baton Rouge boutiques, and see how our November color of the month for more.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Ribbon-and bow-adorned apparel and accessories...

Holiday presents aren't the only place to put a bow this

Emily Katherine Boutique officially expands...

A new boutique in a corner spot in The Village at Willow Grove is promising full racks of clothes

Seeing Red: The unexpected hue...

We all know fall is the time for browns, blacks and neutrals, but this season we're mixing it

Get creative with Halloween costume...

Invest in these finds that can be worn for a costume now and holiday parties

Catching up with MaKenzie Godso,...

Makenzie Godso has made the leap from Baton Rouge to Portland to live out her fashion

TRENDING STORIES