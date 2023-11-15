Get your shine on this season with these metallic finds | By Lilly Chastain -

Who said winter clothing can’t be fun? This season, we are trading our black and neutral sweaters and shoes for something with a little more pizzazz.

Metallic clothes have always been trendy, but a few fan-favorite brands have taught us that a shiny pieces are as versatile as they are eye-catching. Pair a silver short with an oversized sweater, a shiny dress with a silver shoe, or add a gold metallic bag to elevate jeans and a T-shirt. The options are endless.

We’ve curated a few of our favorite metallic pieces to get you through the winter season. Shop the items below from local Baton Rouge boutiques, and see how our November color of the month for more.