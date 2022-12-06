These jacket and blazer picks are made for standing out

It’s officially jacket season here in Louisiana, though not-too-cold temperatures mean that we can still use our outerwear as a stylish accessory instead of a mere practical necessity. To help add a bit of dimension to our winter looks this year, we’ve rounded up some statement jackets and blazers from local boutiques:

Far from the traditional mink or fox worn by vintage-lovers (and our forebears before the days of faux fur), these candy-bright coats from NK Boutique are a peppy alternative to a classic winter garment.

Vegan leather has been all the rage lately, with options like this cream-colored jacket from Chatta Box Boutique combining sustainable fashion with a sherpa interior to keep you warm.

And yes, we are already planning our New Year’s Eve outfits. But before we pop the Champagne, you might find us popping into a sequined graphic blazer like this bubbly number from Bella Bella Boutique.

The high-fashion houndstooth prints of the 1960s are making a comeback in this black and white blazer from Hemline, a neutral piece of outerwear that still manages to stand out.

Winter is great because of the welcoming of texture. This magenta velvet suit set from HerringStone’s Boutique giving us all the warm fuzzy feelings of the season.

Whether for a holiday party or just a fun happy hour with the girls, we’re channeling our inner Kim Mulkey with this feather-trim blazer from The Boutique.

We already knew that fuchsia hues were going to be big hits this year, but the accompanying neutral tones of these faux leather blazers from Love will give you the option to stand out or blend in to a variety of holiday season outings.

