Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Paying America’s bills

Paying America’s bills is complicated, especially this year with the coronavirus. The following report by Wells Fargo Investment Institute breaks down the numbers, offering a thorough look at the pieces of the puzzle that make up the government’s concerns or checklist for figuring out policy. Understanding that process can help investors make financial decisions going forward. Read the full report here.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member-SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.