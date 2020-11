2020 has been quite a year so far with plenty of ups and downs. With the election behind us and the coronavirus vaccine development on the horizon, now is a good time to read the report from Wells Fargo Investment Institute on 10 bullish trends regarding what can get done during a potentially divided government.

