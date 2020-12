As 2020 comes to a close, investors may be feeling exhausted. Almost always, economic recoveries have arisen from dark points in our history. Markets in 2021 will depend on the critical path of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Read the Wells Fargo Investment Institute report for the top 5 portfolio ideas for 2021.

