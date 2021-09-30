Wellness Tip of the Week, sponsored by The Covery: Burn fat and build muscle

Everyone wants to look better with the least amount of effort. While there isn’t a magic pill, NMS® by Cryoskin allows you to burn fat and build muscle simultaneously while you relax. You can work the glutes, thighs, arms, calves, abdominals, and obliques, and combine up to four muscle groups at the same time.

The NMS also activates more than 350 muscle protective ligaments, contributing to the body’s overall strength and resistance. Sessions can be customized to meet your unique needs (pelvic floor strengthening, back pain prevention, recovery, etc). Keep in mind that a healthy diet and exercise will help maximize results. For details, contact TheCovery.com or call 225.256.7319.