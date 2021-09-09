Wellness Tip of the Week, sponsored by The Covery

In recent surveys, 55% of Americans reported feeling stress during each day (Gallup, 2019). Forty percent of workers reported their job was extremely stressful (Stress.org), and nearly half said they need help in learning how to manage stress. To combat stress, we recommend the acronym “R.E.S.T.” Recovery, Eat well, Sleep, and Therapy. Recovery is more than rest- it renews our body’s ability to perform. Eating well with good nutrition is critical, as is staying hydrated. Sleeping recharges your energy and yields a new perspective on life. Finally, there are Therapies designed for recovery like ZeroBody Dry Float, Salt-Infused Sauna, or IV Therapy. Find out more at TheCovery.com.