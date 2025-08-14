The study space your teen deserves: Studyville, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Looking for a place where your teen can excel academically while enjoying the process? Studyville Baton Rouge is here to help. We provide a stress-free environment for students to focus on their studies, offering tutoring in all subjects, test prep for ACT and SAT, and even study skills. Sign up now to keep your child ahead this school year. With expert tutors and engaging programs, your teen will be ready.

Founded by Amanda Martin, Studyville aims to support families by offering a dedicated space for learning so you can enjoy quality time together. Let Studyville help your teen succeed!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What’s In Store: STONE

Sponsored by STONE PROPRIETOR: Kris Klar and Kyle Edenfield SPECIALTY: Curated home materials and

Creating servant hearts in future...

Sponsored by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady

Hollydays 2025 brings gifts, glamour,...

The 2025 Hollydays Market, presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, offers more than festive

The Good Stuff: The Rowe’s...

Join us for the year’s final Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe on Friday, August 8, from 6 to 8

The Good Stuff: Supporting Baton...

The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Ready Hands project provides essential volunteer support for

TRENDING STORIES