The Good Stuff: Welcome Body Sculpt Barre Studio, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

|
By
-

Body Sculpt isn’t your typical workout. They use the best of fitness avenues and latest trends to merge with their signature brand. Because their barre brand is centered around strength, balance, lengthening, cardio, and endurance, they have merged top fitness training tools with it. Some of their classes include Barre Beats (barre combined with cardio burst of the POUND Fit workout), Barre Brawls (barre combined with boxing/kickboxing cardio and strength intervals), Barre Bells (barre combined with circuits and HIIT-style kettle bell training), Barrelates (barre combined with pilates equipment), BarreX (barre combined with the strength elements of TRX and suspension pilates training), and LIIT Barre (barre combined with lighter Intensity cardio intervals). Book a class now! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Transforming spaces and elevating lifestyles

Sponsored by Beadle Enterprises LLC In the heart of Louisiana, Andy Beadle has been transforming

It’s laser season! Here’s why...

Sponsored by Louisiana Aesthetics and Skin Care The colder months may bring a chill to the air, but

What to consider before creating...

Sponsored by Acosta Construction Creating a home renovation budget can be confusing and even

Upgrade your lifestyle with a...

Sponsored by EcoRegions Even before he graduated from college, Chris Sanderson was taking his first

Experts help clients discover their...

Sponsored by Bassett Furniture There’s no place like home … and whether you’re furnishing a

TRENDING STORIES