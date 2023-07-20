The Good Stuff: The silver linings of divorce, sponsored by Capital South Wealth Management | By Sponsored Content -

Marriages can dissolve for various reasons, and while even the most amicable divorce can feel like a financial and emotional storm, there are silver linings. Once the divorce is final, you can assert greater control over your financial life, refocusing on the priorities and goals you want to achieve. After a fair divorce settlement, you may have access to retirement funds without penalty, enabling you to start working toward your new goals. Our team has experience assisting clients in all stages of divorce, from analyzing the fairness of a settlement to helping you establish your new financial priorities and goals once the divorce is final. While working through a divorce, there will be plenty of gray; our team wants to help you recognize the silver linings. Contact us today to walk through this process together.