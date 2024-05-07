The Good Stuff: Sports collectibles hub grand re-opening, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Join Cards and Culture on May 11 for the grand re-opening of their collectibles shop and community destination point for all sport lovers and collectors. Originally opened in July 2021 by former LSU and MLB pitcher Anthony Ranaudo, the shop sells all types of collectibles from sports cards and art to memorabilia and lifestyle and vintage clothing.

Check out the new lounge area with five TVs set up for watching games and hosting events, hats, sports jerseys and sneaker wall, and the new memorabilia room. Be sure to stop in on May 11 and enjoy appearances from LSU athletes, a live DJ, and local artists and entertainers.

